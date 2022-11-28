A man is critically ill after suffering serious head injuries in a suspected assault in Middlesbrough.

The 36-year-old man is being treated in hospital and is in a "critical" condition following the suspected assault in the South Bank area.

The incident is believed to have happened shortly after 1am on Saturday 26 November after the victim had visited the Albion Social Club on Henry Street and then walked towards Keir Hardie Crescent.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and was in police custody on Monday 28 November.

Anyone who may have witnessed any assault or anyone with information or CCTV footage on these roads around the time of the incident is asked to call Cleveland Police.

Any witnesses or anyone with information or CCTV are asked to contact Cleveland Police by calling 101 or online.

