A man in his 30s has suffered serious injuries in a suspected stabbing in County Durham.

Four men were arrested on suspicion of affray following an incident in Newton Aycliffe on Saturday 26 November.

Emergency services were called to an address in the West Park area at about 5pm.

The wounded man remains in a stable condition in hospital and his injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, a spokesperson for Durham Police said.

They said: "A man in his 30s was found with serious injuries at an address in West Park and was taken to hospital.

"He remains in a stable condition and his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

"Investigating officers believe that a bladed article was used and that all individuals involved were known to each other."

There was significant police activity at the property over the weekend, with forensic officers on the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DS Young at Bishop Auckland CID, quoting incident number 303 of 26 November.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...