A police inspector who sexually assaulted two colleagues while intoxicated at a Christmas party has resigned from the force.

Lee Morgan tapped and grabbed the bums of two Cleveland Police co-workers on a night out in Yarm last December.

The 45-year-old, who was a temporary police inspector (T/PI) in the force control room, resigned last Monday ahead of misconduct proceedings this week.

Misconduct proceedings went ahead this week at Teesside Magistrates Court. Credit: TEESSIDE LIVE/NCJ MEDIA

The former officer, who lives in Ingleby Barwick, is alleged to have breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour relating to honesty and integrity, authority, respect and courtesy, and discreditable conduct.

Cleveland Police's notice of the upcoming misconduct proceedings, which will take place on Wednesday, outlines that Morgan was the most senior working officer at the social event.

The document outlines the allegations that T/PI Morgan sexually touched two women's bottoms, without consent, during the event, which was said in court to be a Christmas party.

A previous court hearing was told how on the first sex assault, Morgan tapped the woman two or three times on her rear. Morgan then launched his next assault, walking behind the second woman and grabbing her buttock.

He also made comments throughout the night and the incidents were captured on CCTV.

The first victim told how a “boundary had been crossed”.

The second victim stated she "didn’t consider herself to be a victim of a sex assault".

She said: “I don’t recall being bothered at that time. I’ve not been affected since."

Having admitted two counts of sexual assault, Morgan, who joined the force in May 2002, will be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court on December 12.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...