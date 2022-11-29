A salesman who bought more than 1,300 fake football strips to sell during the World Cup was caught by trading standards who confiscated the goods.

Officers estimated the haul of counterfeit goods, had they been genuine, were worth in the region of £82,000.

They included most nations taking part in the football competition including England, Germany, France, and Portugal to name just a few. Their street value is an estimated £35,000.

The full strips, including shorts, shirts and socks, were imported from abroad. They were reportedly going to be sold in online markets.

They were spotted during routine online searches for counterfeit goods carried out by trading standards officers online. They discovered the seller was using anonymous profiles.

Searches against the postcode showed previous intelligence relating to the import and sale of counterfeit goods going back years.

Checks with Revenue and Benefits gave a specific address and linked the occupant to the seller and their profiles which was enough to get a warrant to search the address in Newcastle.

Inside the house the seller had dedicated storage units for the strips which were sorted by teams and sizes.

The colourful haul is now at a secret location, its future uncertain because of ongoing legal investigations. The strips may be confiscated and recycled or just destroyed.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...