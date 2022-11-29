A union has accused a County Durham chemical company of "Grinch" tactics after it claimed workers had their Christmas holidays cancelled after voting in favour of strike action.

Ninety workers at Thomas Swan chemical manufacturing company are due to go on strike on Wednesday 30 November in a dispute over pay.

The GMB Union, representing staff, said the current pay offer does not keep up with the current cost of living and a revised offer of 5.1% – capped at £1,500 - was rejected.

Laura Maughan, GMB organiser, said: "These dedicated Thomas Swan workers put their lives on the line to keep the company afloat during the pandemic.

“Instead of recognising that, the company has hit them with a real terms pay cut in the midst of a gruelling cost of living crisis."

Following the announcement of the strike, the union said workers had their pre-booked Christmas holidays cancelled.

Ms Maughan added: “They’ve resorted to Grinch tactics - cancelling all pre-booked holidays over the festive period.

“Thomas Swan workers – many with young children – now won't see their families over Christmas.

"They are understandably angry, but they are ready to negotiate. Thomas Swan just needs to make them a decent offer so they can make ends meet."

Harry Swan, chief executive of Thomas Swan, said the company appreciates the financial difficulties facing employees as a result of the cost-of-living crisis but they cannot afford to increase workers' pay.

Mr Swan added: "We have faced record increases in our energy costs and raw material prices which have severely impacted the financial performance of the business, despite price rises being passed on to customers wherever possible.

"On 24 November 2022, following discussions with GMB and ACAS, the company put forward an improved pay offer. However, the GMB have rejected the improved offer and are now, regrettably, taking industrial action.

"Nevertheless, we believe that a resolution to the current dispute can still be achieved through constructive dialogue. We remain hopeful that a fair and reasonable outcome for all those involved can be reached in the very near future."

Last week Mr Swan said: " The company has considered the impact on its operations of the potential overtime ban by GMB members and unfortunately, in those cases where pre-booked holidays need to be covered by another colleague working overtime, there may be no alternative than to cancel those holidays.

"However, the potential industrial action will not in any way affect the annual company shutdown over the Christmas and New Year period which will go ahead as normal.

"In the meantime the company remains hopeful that a resolution, which would be fair and reasonable for all of those involved, can be achieved through constructive dialogue before any planned industrial action takes place."

The strike will last for 24 hours, with further industrial action scheduled for 7, 14 and 21 of December and 4 Jan.

