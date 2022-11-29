A Teesside diver - who said he has removed 126 miles of fishing line from the North East coastline in the past year - is hoping to secure funding to continue his work.

Stephen Smith, from Middlesbrough, has been visiting South Gare near Redcar for the past three years, alongside other volunteers from environmental group, Clean Planet, to clean the seabed.

Last year, he removed 100,000 pieces of lost or discarded fishing line, which reach a total length of 102,280 metres.

Mr Smith said: "That roughly works out to about 126 miles, so it's like if you were doing it directly then it would stretch from Middlesbrough all the way to Edinburgh, and there is still loads more left to do.

"They're just complete death traps until they get removed or washed up."

These fishing lines pose a threat to sea life as fish can become trapped in the rope and starve to death.

Once recovered by Mr Smith, the fishing lines are sent to recycling plants to be repurposed, rather than being sent to landfill.

Mr Smith, a chemical worker, is hoping to secure funding for the group and has applied for £100,000 for a custom-made boat.

He added: "This is a huge problem and awareness needs to be taken more seriously."

