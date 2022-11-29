Two people were taken to hospital after a car and a bus were involved in a serious collision.

The crash happened between Saltburn and Brotton at about 1:05pm on Monday 28 November.

Cleveland Police said a Vauxhall Corsa, which was travelling on Saltburn Road, from Saltburn, was in collision with an Arriva bus travelling on the same road from Brotton.

The Corsa rolled onto its roof and the 40-year-old man driving it sustained what are believed to be serious injuries.

He remains in James Cook University Hospital receiving treatment.

A man in his late 70s, who was a passenger on the bus, was also taken to hospital to be checked over.

The road reopened at 5pm after the vehicles were recovered and collision investigation work took place.

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police and any motorists with dashcam are asked to contact Cleveland Police by calling 101.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...