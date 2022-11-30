Council 'heartbroken' after famous Wooden Dolly in North Shields vandalised

North Tyneside Council say they are heartbroken after the famous North Shields 'Wooden Dolly' in Northumberland Square was badly vandalised.

In 1814, the first ‘Wooden Dolly’ was erected on the North Shields Fish Quay and it has developed to become a beloved local landmark. The current monument is the fifth version, which has stood there since 1992.

The Council say repairing her will 'not be an easy fix' - requiring removal for repair. They say it is likely take a few months.

The Council continued that the vandalism was 'extremely disappointing' as it follows the recent restoration works she has undergone, as part of the investment we are putting into North Shields.They say they are working with community protection partners to ensure that incidents of this nature do not happen again.