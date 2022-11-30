'Fatberg' blocking a Ripon sewer has been removed

People are being urged not to pour oil and fats down their sinks after a Ripon sewer became completed blocked.

A team from Yorkshire Water managed to clear the 'fatberg' and remove it from a 450mm sewer.

The blockage had prevented sewage from flowing through the network towards the wastewater treatment works. Credit: Yorkshire Water

Lee Pinder, regional operations manager at Yorkshire Water, said: “The disposal of fats and greases down sinks can result in significant blockages within the network.

“This fatberg was completely blocking the flow of sewage to the treatment works, leading it to back up in the network, with the potential to cause sewage flooding for nearby homes, businesses and the local environment.

He added: “While pouring fats and greases down the drain may seem harmless, we know from experience that the build ups caused by frequent disposal of these liquids can have significant consequences.

The fats and oils congeal in the network and can grow as more unflushables, such as wet wipes, attach to it.