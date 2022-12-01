Repairs are being made to a damaged water main in Middlesbrough which left a number of people on Teesside without water and has closed roads.

The pipe was damaged on Wednesday 30 November shortly after 5pm outside the Fountain Hotel on Ladgate Lane.

According to Northumbrian water the problem was caused by a 'third-party' who were carrying out excavation works.

Hundreds of people living in Normanby, Eston, Ormesby, Redcar, Stockton and Middlesbrough have been affected.

Northumbrian Water says all customers should now be back in supply, but there will be periods of low or no water during peak times.

In a post on social media it added that anyone needing water could get some from bottled water stations. These are located at a number of locations including Ormesby Post Office, on Cargo Fleet Lane, and the Coral Betting Shop on Ormesby High Street.

Northumbrian water said it is helping priority customers and delivering water to them.

Repair work to the burst main is said to be complex due to its close proximity to a petrol station.

This means work to fix the damage is expected to take several days.

While work is underway a section of Ladgate Lane has been closed and diversions put in place.