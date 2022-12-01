Serious incident ongoing in Haltwhistle town centre

A serious incident is ongoing in a Northumberland town centre following a blaze at a working men's club.

Haltwhistle town centre was cordoned off, after six fire engines an aerial ladder and police arrived on the scene. Gas engineers have also joined the investigation.

Power in the area has been isolated and residents evacuated from nearby properties. There are no reported injuries.

Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service tweeted: " Northern Power Grid now in attendance and will be isolating power which may affect nearby residents".

ITV Tyne Tees has been told road diversions will be put in place throughout the morning and the public is asked to completely avoid the area.