Seven people have been arrested after a man in his 60s died following attacks on two residential properties.

Cleveland Police said the man had died following an incident in Port Clarence, near Billingham, on Monday 28 November.

Officers had been called to reports of an aggravated burglary at a property on Hatfield Road, Billingham, at 8:35pm.

Shortly after, at 9:15pm, officers were called to a report of windows being smashed at a property on Samphire Street in Port Clarence. It was reported that a 61-year-old man had collapsed outside of the property.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said it is believed both incidents are connected.

The man died in hospital on Wednesday 30 November.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place to establish the cause of his death.

Six males and one female have been arrested in connection with the incident. One male remains in custody and the remaining six people have been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information or CCTV footage regarding the incidents is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting 215203.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

