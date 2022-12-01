A Sunderland AFC player suffered family tragedy moments in the wake of securing a place in the last 16 of the World Cup.

Socceroo Bailey Wright dedicated Australia's win against Denmark to his mother-in-law Tammy.

In a social media post, the Black Cats player said: " One night full of so many emotions. Achieving a lifelong dream of playing in a World Cup, making history with this incredible group of people, and the saddening news my mother in law, Tammy is no longer with us.

"She was an incredible human and truly loved by so many. RIP."

Australia beat Denmark 1-0, meaning the team were runners-up in Group D, booking themselves a last 16 tie against Argentina.

Following the match, Wright was tearful as he spoke to the media, dedicating Australia's win to his wife and mother-in-law.

On Thursday morning, Football Australia confirmed she had died.

