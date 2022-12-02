A North East community has rallied around following a major fire in the town's social club.

Emergency services were called to Haltwhistle Working Men's Club in Northumberland at about 2am on Thursday 1 December.

Since then a fundraiser has been set up for managing director of the club, Amanda Findlay.

A GoFundMe page was created by Lilli-Pearl Dixon to raise money for Ms Findlay who lost, not only her home, but place of work in the blaze.

Ms Dixon said: "I set this up because the club was, and still is, such a big part of the community with Amanda at the heart of it.

"She [Amanda] put everything into the club to make it the place it was.

"Everyone in Haltwhistle has a club story, a night that started or ended up there and it was devastating to hear the news.

"Not only did Amanda lose the place she loved and worked but her home as well.

"Haltwhistle has such a good community spirit and it has been amazing to see everyone pull together to help someone that has lost everything ."

During the chaos that ensued after the fire, the nearby pub, The Manor House Inn, became a community hub giving out free food and drinks to firefighters and those affected.

Terry Christie, the owner, has been surprised by the level of kindness in the community.

Mr Christie said: "Even children who live in Haltwhistle have donated their pocket money, you know everyone has come together.

"It was a breath of fresh air to see how everyone came together to support Amanda, it really was, and I'm talking genuine human kindness at its best.

"The whole town has been saddened by the devastating fire and to happen just before Christmas, it just adds to the sorrow.

"The good that has come out of this, is how the community has all come and shown support, everyone doing their bit, for me, it's just lovely to witness."

Mr Christie has also offered one of the guest suits at The Manor House Inn, to Ms Findlay after her home was burnt down in the fire.

The fundraising page has currently raised over £3000 for Ms Findlay.

Fire services said it took six pumps and an aerial ladder to bring the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and under investigation.

