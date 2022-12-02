A father died after suffering head injuries following an accident abroad, an inquest heard.

Electrician Chris Carney, of Middlesbrough, died on 22 April 2019, at the Erasmus University Medical Center in Rotterdam, Holland, after suffering a fall.

Mr Carney, previously of Mayberry Grove in Linthorpe, was injured on 16 April, when he tried to climb over a locked gate.

An inquest into his death took place at Teesside Coroner's Court on Thursday and heard the 38-year-old was witnessed falling backwards.

Summarising the evidence, assistant coroner for Teesside and Hartlepool Karin Welsh said Dutch authorities confirmed a witness saw Mr Carney standing on a gate at about 6:50pm.

The witness said he tried to move from the gate to a bridgeway and fell backwards. His family confirmed the gate was normally unlocked and led to a restaurant where his girlfriend worked.

Mr Carney was treated in intensive care but died days later.

A post mortem examination was carried out by pathologist Dr David Scoones who gave a cause of death as head injuries. Coroner Welsh ruled the death as an accident.

Following his death, the father-of-three was described as "the life and soul of the party" and as a devoted dad to Nancy, Dottie, and Clint.

His sister Natalie added: “He was loving and so generous - he would never seen anyone go without. People say they’d give you their last penny but with Chris, it would be true.

“He had so many groups of friends - school friends, people in Linthorpe and Acklam, his friends from work. He was loved by so many people.”

