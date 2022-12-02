E-scooter trial to be extended in Newcastle

Newcastle’s e-scooters scheme has been extended for a further 18-months.

The orange Neuron scooters trial started in February 2021, on a 12-month trial. It was then extended by a further 9-months, due to end on 30 November. Now a further extension has been announced, meaning riders can continue to use them until May 2024.

Data is being gathered nationwide to determine whether e-scooters could become a legalised form of transport.

Cllr Jane Byrne, cabinet member for connected, clean city at Newcastle City Council, said: “It’s clear that many people have found the trial beneficial and I welcome the fact that it will be made more affordable for those on lower incomes.

“We know that there have been concerns about some riders not using or parking the scooters in a safe, responsible or considerate manner and Neuron has worked closely with us, with local councillors and communities to understand and address these issues.

“I’m pleased that this has resulted in new arrangements that will allow people to continue to benefit from the e-scooters and also improve the experience for others.”

More than 100 designated parking stations will be created and riders will be required to finish their journey at one of these locations to avoid causing a hazard for people, especially those with a visual impairment.

New concession passes, with discounts of up to 50%, will be offered to people on lower incomes.

Cormac Quinn, UK General Manager at Neuron Mobility, said: “Newcastle riders have completed over 900,000 miles in trips so far, replacing thousands of car journeys and saving 95 tonnes of CO2.

"Research shows seven out of 10 trips result in a purchase at a local business, which is helping to boost the local economy."

