Jack Grealish 'regrets' dig at Newcastle's Miguel Almiron

Jack Grealish has admitted remorse about his dig at Newcastle's Miguel Almiron and said he is a good-hearted person who does “stupid stuff”.

Grealish said he regretted the now infamous social media jibe at Almiron, when he likened the performance of team-mate Riyad Mahrez's to that of the Newcastle player on the last day of last season during Manchester City's title celebrations in May.

The England player said Mahrez deserved to be substituted for "playing like Almiron" in a clip which then went viral.

“When I said earlier that sometimes I do stupid stuff, that was one,” Grealish said. “I regret that.

“I swear, I’m actually buzzing the way he’s reacted. He said something about me in the interview the other day, he wished me the best.

“I thought ‘what a guy, man’ because if that was me and somebody had said that about me, I’d have probably been the other way and been like ‘f*** it’.”

Grealish contacted former Villa team-mate Matt Targett to apologise to Almiron, who is in impressive form and was named the Premier League's Player of the Month for October.

“I thought it was just private but even in private I shouldn’t have said it because he’s a fellow professional,” he said. “I’m actually buzzing for him. I’ve had a lot of stick off the Newcastle fans and rightly so.”

