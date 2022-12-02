A fourth man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an alleged assault which has left a man fighting for his life.

The 36-year-old victim remains in critical condition after suffering serious head injuries in the early hours of Saturday 26 November.

The assault is alleged to have happened in Middlesbrough shortly after 1am.

The victim left the Albion Social Club on Henry Street in South Bank, and was allegedly attacked as he walked towards Keir Hardie Crescent.

Cleveland Police said officers had arrested a fourth man on suspicion of attempted murder.

The 33-year-old man arrested has been released on police bail while inquiries continue.

Anyone with information or CCTV is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team (HMET) at Cleveland Police on 101, quoting incident number SE22213325.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at orlo.uk/0eMlT Footage can also be uploaded here: orlo.uk/ixDby.

