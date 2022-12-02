An off-duty police officer pulled a dog walker from a freezing river after she slipped in up to her neck while rescuing her pet from the water.

Police constable Cain Major was walking in Preston Park, in Stockton, when he came across a dog walker who had got into difficulties.

The woman, who was walking her two dogs, had gone to help one of them when it went into the River Tees at about 7:45 am on Sunday 13 November and was struggling to keep its head above water.

After going to help she slipped on the muddy bank and was up to her neck in cold water.

About 20 minutes later PC Major, who works in Cleveland Police's learning and development team, saw her and pulled her out.

The woman, who does not wish to be identified, said: “If Cain hadn’t been so kind to stop and help me (and to do so without a flicker of hesitation), this story could have ended very differently.

“I don’t think I could have safely sustained being immersed in cold water for much longer without becoming unwell or drowning.

“Cain didn’t hesitate to assist when he realised that I was in trouble, and he went above and beyond the call of duty to help me.

“I’m extremely grateful for the kindness he showed, and he truly deserves to be recognised for this act.

“I really would like to say a huge heartfelt thank you to Cain for his actions.”

PC Major has been praised for his actions.

Supervisor, training inspector Steve Bell, added: “We’re really proud that PC Major’s first instinct was to help this lady. The situation could have ended very differently had he not been in the area and taken such swift action. I’m so glad everyone and the dog was ok!”

