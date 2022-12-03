Northumberland Fire Service has concluded operations at the scene of a major blaze in Haltwhistle.

Crews were joined by members of Cumbria Fire to tackle the incident at the working men's club in the town on Thursday 1 December.

The alarm was first raised at around 2am, with nearby properties subsequently evacuated.

No injuries were reported, although the building was left severely damaged.

At the height of the blaze, six pumps were at the scene as well as an an aerial ladder, brought in from Carlisle.

Crews have thanked the local community for their support over recent days.

Investigation work will continue into the cause of the blaze.

