Keith Curle will stay on as Hartlepool United manager until the end of the 2023/24 season after signing a new deal with club bosses.

Since his arrival, the club managed to pick up the first league wins of the season as well as setting up a third-round FA Cup tie against Stoke City in the New Year.

Curle said he was delighted to have agreed a deal.

Club chairman Raj Singh said: "Keith and Colin came into the club at a very difficult time, when we had not won a single league game, inherited a squad that has also be decimated with injuries.

"They have gone about their business in a very calm manner and they have quickly gained confidence from the staff and players and have managed to bring everybody together at the club, which has reflected in some improved results and performances.

"I am really excited to see what they can achieve once they’ve had the luxury of the backing in the transfer windows as of their predecessors.

Manager Keith Curle added: "We have a good foundation here to build something special. I want to create a good working environment where everyone is welcome and works hard for this football club.

"We have a good group who are improving every week and myself and Colin have built a good relationship with the stakeholders with the club.

"We know this club shouldn’t be where it is at the moment and we want to go on a journey, with the backing of the chairman to get it where it belongs."

