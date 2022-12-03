A man and his dog have died after being hit by a car whilst on a walk in Guisborough.

Cleveland Police named Craig Dixon and his pet, Duchess, who were struck by a silver Citroen C3 on Westgate at approximately 4.40pm on Friday 2 December.

Several members of the public stopped to help Mr Dixon, 39, until paramedics arrived but he later died in hospital.

Mr Dixon’s dog, Duchess, also died from her injuries.

A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and he remains in police custody being questioned.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: "Our thoughts and sympathy are with Mr Dixon’s family at this extremely difficult time.

"Enquiries are on-going and we would appeal for any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police - as well as any motorists who have dashcam from the Westgate area of Guisborough shortly before, during and after the incident - to get in touch.

"Please contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number, quoting ref 217628."

