Fire crews remain at scene of large fire at County Durham property

Fire crews remain at the scene of a large fire at a property in County Durham.

They were called to Tanfield village, near Stanley at around 5.45am on Sunday 4 December.

Residents nearby reported waking up in the middle of the night to "loud bangs" and a black plume of smoke was pictured rising above the village.

They were advised by County Durham Fire and Rescue Service to keep windows and doors closed while they tackled the blaze.

Crews will remain in place for the next few hours.

A spokesperson for Durham Constabulary said: " We were alerted by the fire service at 5.45am today to a large fire at a property in Tanfield village, near Stanley.

"Officers attended to assist with closing nearby roads. They have since reopened."