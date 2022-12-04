One person has died and three others have been injured after a crash on the A1231 in Sunderland.

Police were called to the stretch of road between the Queen Alexandra Bridge and the Northern Spire Bridge shortly before 1.20am on Saturday 3 December.

For reasons yet to be established, officers found a black Vauxhall Astra had left the carriageway and crossed the central reservation before colliding with fencing on the opposite side of the road.

A female passenger of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another female inside the vehicle has been taken to hospital with serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening at this time. Two other occupants suffered minor injuries.

A full investigation is ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the crash and police are now asking anybody with information to get in touch.

Inspector Sarah Munnelly, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols Department, said: “This is a devastating outcome and our thoughts are with the female’s family at this time.

“We will continue to offer them any support they need and I would ask everyone to give them the privacy they deserve.

“We are carrying out a range of enquiries into the circumstances surrounding this collision. It is crucial that we find out what happened in the immediate moments before the incident – and I’m asking the public for their help.

“If you witnessed the collision, or were driving in the area in the early hours of this morning and saw a black Astra, we want to hear from you. Please check any dashcam footage and let us know if you see anything that may be of assistance.

“Your information, no matter how insignificant you feel it may be, could be crucial to our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of their website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20221203-0062.