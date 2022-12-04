Week in politics: Industrial unrest, rail disruption & A1 decision ahead

Forget chocolate, it's starting to look like an advent calendar full of strikes this December.

From postal staff to university lecturers and rail workers, this period of industrial unrest shows little sign of ending.

This week GMB and Unison members at the North East Ambulance Service were added to the list, in a dispute over pay and staffing levels.

Their strike dates have not yet been announced.

Royal College of Nursing members at three NHS trusts in the North East will walk out on 15 and 20 December.

At Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday (30 November), Middlesbrough Labour MP Andy McDonald said to Rishi Sunak: "While he sits on a personal fortune, he is refusing the reasonable demands of nurses, railway workers and many others who are forced to take industrial action just to make ends meet."

Among his suggestions to pay for it was scrapping "the non-dom tax loophole that he is all too familiar with" - a reference to how Mr Sunak's wife previously had non-domicile status, meaning she didn't have to pay UK tax on her overseas income.

The Prime Minister replied: "I have nothing but admiration and gratitude for our nurses for all the work they do, but it is simply unreasonable and unaffordable to have a 19% pay rise" (that's what the Royal College of Nursing are asking for).

Mr Sunak suggested Labour should "explain to us how it would pay for that and the impact it would have on inflation. If he really wants to support working people, maybe he should get off the picket line and end the strikes."

The industrial disputes are awkward for Labour, whose leader has not committed to above-inflation pay rises, and has tried not to take sides.

But if the strikes do bring the country to a standstill, or at least give that impression, it could end up reflecting pretty badly on the government.

Another week, another senior minister visiting Darlington.

Following on from Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor Jeremy Hunt spent time on Thursday (1 December) at the temporary government offices in the town (the permanent new 'economic campus' hasn't been built yet).

He bought some Christmas presents, promoting the 'shop local' message ahead of 'Small Business Saturday.'

We asked him about warnings that businesses are facing a 'cliff-edge' when government support with their energy bills ends in April.

He said: "We're giving all the help we can", pointing to reductions to business rates for the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors, and "very generous loans" during the pandemic.

Labour mayors from across the North of England met the Transport Secretary on Tuesday (29 November) to discuss the continuing disruption to rail services.

North of Tyne Mayor Jamie Driscoll joined via videolink, saying he couldn't be certain trains would get him to Manchester for the meeting.

The mayors said they told Mark Harper to "step in and clean up this mess", and set out "a clear timetable for reform."

Mr Harper said afterwards: "I was very straightforward with them. I recognise that the services being delivered by Avanti West Coast and TransPennine Express are not good enough."

He mentioned the companies' efforts to train more drivers and the need to resolve industrial disputes, and said: "I look forward to working with [the mayors] on an ongoing basis to improve transport services."

Monday (5 December) is the deadline for the Transport Secretary's decision over whether to go ahead with dualling a 13-mile section of the A1 in Northumberland.

Upgrading the section between Morpeth and Ellingham has been discussed for years, but six months ago previous Transport Secretary Grant Shapps pushed back the decision.

Then Liz Truss put the project on a priority list, and her Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan (who is the local MP and had long campaigned for the dualling) told us at the start of October it had been "signed off."

Their plans seem to have been torn up by Rishi Sunak and his team, leaving this formal decision on the A1 in the balance.

