Investigations are ongoing after a man was taken to hospital following a crash in County Durham.

Police said officers attend a two-vehicle crash in Wolsingham, in Weardale, which resulted in a Volkswagen Golf veering off the road before crashing into a dry-stone wall and then into a Mitsubishi travelling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the Volkswagen was taken to hospital with minor injuries with both motorists passing roadside tests for both drugs and alcohol.

Inquiries into the cause of the crash are ongoing.

Durham Police released photographs of the aftermath of the collision to highlight work done by its Roads and Armed Policing Team.

During the 12 hour shift on Saturday 3 December officers from the team covered almost 200 miles and also seized a car, carried out a search for a wanted man and responded to calls from a distressed couple concerned about their son.

The Saturday night shift started with the seizure of a Mazda car, with the driver arrested on suspicion of not having a licence, insurance or MOT.

A Mazda car was seized by Durham Police and its driver arrested on suspicion of not having a licence, insurance or MOT. Credit: Durham Police

Another callout involved hunting down a car believed to be carrying a wanted man in the Easington area. The vehicle was stopped near the A19 at Castle Eden and checks revealed that the man had previously been detained.

Just after midnight, the force took a 999 call from a couple who reported that their son was distressed in their car after they suspected he was under the influence of drugs.

The couple pulled over on the A177 where the man continued to be in a state of Acute Behavioural Disorder (ABD), putting himself and his parents at risk on a busy, unlit road.

Officers supported the family until the arrival of paramedics on scene.

The man was then taken to hospital for specialist care.

A spokesperson for Durham Police said: " These are just some of the incidents attended by one sergeant and their team in a single shift, travelling nearly 200 miles throughout the night to come to the aid of those most vulnerable on County Durham and Darlington’s roads.

"They will continue to do this every night, of every week, of every year."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...