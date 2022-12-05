A man who died after being found in the street has been identified by police.

Brian Gatley, 61, from Port Clarence, near Stockton, died in hospital two days after he was discovered in the street.

It was reported that Mr Gatley had collapsed outside a property in Samphire Street just after 9:15pm on 28 November.

He was taken to hospital, where he died on 30 November.

Police said officers are linking two incidents which were reported on the same day.

In the first, officers had been called to reports of an aggravated burglary at a property on Hatfield Road, Billingham, at 8:35pm.

Shortly after, at 9:15pm, officers were called to a report of windows being smashed at a property on Samphire Street in Port Clarence.

Seven people were arrested in connection with the incidents.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: "Our thoughts are with Mr Gatley’s family at this extremely difficult time.

"Enquiries into two alleged incidents - which happened shortly before Mr Gatley was discovered in the street and which are currently being treated as linked - are ongoing and a number of people have been arrested by detectives from our Homicide and Major Enquiry Team."

