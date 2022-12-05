Police investigating an unexplained death of a woman in her 40s are appealing for information.

Officers were called to the property in Sunderland shortly before 12:30pm on Saturday 3 December after receiving a report of concern for the welfare of a woman.

Emergency services were called to the address in Brady Street and found a woman in her 40s had died.

Officers are treating the woman’s death as unexplained and her next of kin have been informed.

Specially-trained family liaison officers will continue to offer them any support they need, a spokesperson for Northumbria Police said.

Police are appealing to the public for information as they look to find out the circumstances surrounding the incident.

In a statement on Sunday, Detective Superintendent Jane Fairlamb, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is clearly an absolutely awful time for the woman’s family and all our thoughts remain with them as they attempt to come to terms with the events of the last 24 hours.

“I would ask that their privacy is respected as we continue to carry out a full investigation into the woman's death.

“An increased police presence remains in the area as officers continue to carry out a range of enquiries, and anyone with any concerns is encouraged to speak to them.

“I am appealing to the wider public for information. If you believe you have any information relating to this incident that you feel may aid our investigation, please do not hesitate to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101.

