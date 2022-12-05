Seasons at the allotment: November 2022

Play Brightcove video

November brought some heavy spells of rain to the region, making it one of the only months in 2022 to be slightly wetter than average.

Downpours were at time hit and miss, with some high ground seeing some drier than expected conditions.

Once again it was the temperature that was most noteworthy. According to provisional Met Office figures, November 2022 was the third warmest on record for the UK, with an average mean temperature of 8.2C.

Temperature, rainfall, and sunshine Credit: Met Office

Even with the milder weather – many parts of the region struggled when it came to sunshine.

Sunshine for the UK was relatively close to average for most, though the north of England had 26% fewer sunshine hours than average with 44.4 hours.