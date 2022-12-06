The three-times-delayed decision on whether to dual the A1 in Northumberland has been pushed back until autumn 2023.

In a statement in the House of Commons, Transport Minister Huw Merriman said the delay is to allow a wider UK transport study to be completed.

The deadline for the decision was meant to be on Monday 5 December but it was once again delayed.

On Tuesday 7 December it was confirmed the deadline had been pushed back until September 2023.

If approved, a 13-mile stretch of road between Morpeth and Ellingham would be upgraded.

It would create a dual carriageway for the eight miles of the A1 between Morpeth and Felton, as well as a further five miles between Alnwick and Ellingham.

One cafe owner says if the dualling was approved it would bring more drivers through Northumberland. Credit: ITV News

Andrew Byne, owner of Rocking Horse Cafe and Gallery along the A1, told ITV Tyne Tees the approval of the plans would be good for business.

Mr Byne said: "It has to be good because it's got to bring more people up.

"If you know the road is dualled, you're far more likely to travel along that route than go on the other side of the country."

Upgrading this section has been discussed for years, but the decision has been pushed back repeatedly.

It was last delayed in July, when then Transport Secretary Grant Shapps confirmed the deadline would be 5 December 2022.

It followed a previous delay which saw the deadline extended from 5 January to 5 June 2022.

The new deadline for a decision is now 5 September 2023.

