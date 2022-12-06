A suspected drink driver has been arrested after a Mercedes crashed through a garage and caused substantial damage.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving and careless driving following the incident in the early hours of Sunday 4 December in County Durham.

Durham Police, which released a picture showing the damage, said a Mercedes crashed into a garage on the A688, in Spennymoor.

The man was released under investigation while further inquiries are carried out.

Police said another driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving over the weekend after a Mercedes crashed into the barriers after missing the A19 junction at Seaham.

His Mercedes was written off following the crash. Credit: Durham Constabulary

Police said the driver of the Mercedes had tried to get away on foot.

The 23-year-old was taken to hospital for minor injuries, before being interviewed by police.

His Mercedes was written off following the crash, and no-one else was injured.

Sergeant Chris Milburn, of Durham Constabulary’s Durham Roads and Armed Policing Unit, said: “Both men are lucky to have not been seriously injured or worse following these collisions and thankfully no innocent members of the public were hurt as a result of their decision to get behind the wheel while under the influence.

“Our message is simple - if you’ve had a drink, leave your car at home.”

