Cheryl to make West End debut in 2:22 A Ghost Story

Cheryl is to make her West End debut in the New Year in 2:22 A Ghost Story.

The former Girls Aloud star will take over the role of Jenny from Laura Whitmore in the supernatural thriller from 21 January 2023.

The Geordie singer, who is not usually known for acting, called it a "new and exciting experience" in an announcement on her social media.

She said: "I will be playing the role of Jenny from January - April! I went to see the show with a previous cast and LOVED IT…"

Cheryl will perform in a 14 week run at The Lyric Theatre, alongside Hugo Chegwin, Louise Ford and Scott Karim.

Previous stars of the play, which opened in 2021, have included singer Lily Allen, Busted's Matt Willis and Harry Potter star Tom Felton.

Cheryl takes over the role from former ITV Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore.

There has been mixed reaction to the news online with some people saying they cannot wait to see Cheryl in the play and others questioning the star being given the role over "talented trained actresses".

Listen to ITV News' entertainment podcast, Unscripted: