Fenwick has announced it will close its central London store, driving reinvestment into its Newcastle flagship store and online business.

The 130-year-old store on New Bond Street will be sold to Lazari Investments, and Fenwick will continue to trade there until 2024.

Fenwick said that the sale will allow for reinvestment into eight other stores, including its Newcastle flagship store, and its online business.

In a statement, bosses at Fenwick said: "Fenwick has already announced a major investment programme in its Newcastle store and recently revealed a new central atrium which has transformed the shopper experience.

Simon Calver, Chair of Fenwick, said: "The sale has been a difficult decision for the Fenwick family, who are committed to providing the business with the means to thrive for the long term.

"Their support will enable the next stage of the journey for the Fenwick family business.”

Fenwick Newcastle revealed its Christmas window last month in what has become a family favourite tradition in the region.

The 140-year-old department store teamed up with bestselling children's author and illustrator Lauren Child for this year's display.

Clarice Bean: Think Like an Elf tells the story of the popular book character as she struggles to save Christmas.

In a break from tradition, the window was unveiled in front of a small number of invited guests, including children and families from Fenwick’s partner schools, hospitals and charities.

The display will be in place for members of the public to see at Fenwick Newcastle from Monday 7 November until early January.