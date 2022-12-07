Officers are searching for a man who is thought to be actively evading arrest, following the suspicious death of a woman in Sunderland.

It happened at around 12:30pm on Saturday 3 December. Officers are treating her death as suspicious.32-year-old Carr has links to Newcastle City Centre, Jesmond and Sunderland. The public are being asked not to approach him, and to alert officers instead.

Anyone with information as to Carr's whereabouts being is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 and quoting crime number 143632K/22.