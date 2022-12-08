Children in Northumberland are asking for clean clothes and blankets for Christmas as the rising cost of living hits rural communities.

The Percy Arms in Alnwick has hung up the children's present requests on their Christmas tree and is encouraging punters to make donations.

Amelia Thomson, marketing manager for the Inn Hospitality Group, which owns the pub, told ITV Tyne Tees: "The collection is really important because the cost of living has impacted everybody.

"It's important for us to do this as well because these children and families could be our neighbours, our friends, or people who come into the pub.

"In Northumberland, pubs are really the hub of our communities and so we felt we had to do this."

The appeal works by people taking home a tag from the tree and buying the gift written on it.

They are encouraged to wrap it up and stick the tag to the present before returning it to the pub and leaving it under the tree.

On allocated days, The Percy Arms drops off the gifts at Christmas for All - the Northumberland organisation working with the children and families who have made the requests.

Dan Wilkinson, one of two volunteers running Christmas for All, told ITV Tyne Tees: "Children are asking for stuff that you wouldn't expect them to be asking for.

"They're asking for blankets, warm clothes, and some have even asked if we can do food parcels."

The organisation supports families and children who have been referred by councils or social workers, or those who have reached out directly for help.

The Angler's Arms, just off the A697, and the Old Ship Inn, Seahouses, are also hanging donation requests on their Christmas trees. Credit: The Percy Arms

After seeing the pub's Facebook post about donations, a Seahouses laundry business has launched an 'Ask for Ivy' campaign.

The Laundry Lodge now allows anyone who cannot afford to wash their clothes to get them cleaned for free.

Owner Rachel Douglas told ITV Tyne Tees: "We don't have the space to host a warm hub or anything like that.

"But we think nobody should be in dirty clothes when it's such a simple gesture for us to do.

"People asking for Ivy will be treated like other customers and will be asked their name, contact number and how they would like their washing done."

The Angler's Arms, just off the A697, and the Old Ship Inn, Seahouses, are part of the Inn Hospitality Group and have their own donation trees.

Ms Thomson said the group will ensure any requests left by Christmas Eve will be fulfilled by the business.

