A heartbroken dad from Stockton is paying tribute to his "hilarious little boy".Bobby Johnson's parents were told he'd never eat or walk but he "always defied the odds".

The four-year-old was born with a rare condition called Goldenhar Syndrome which meant he only had one eye.Bobby sadly passed away on 5 November 2022.

His dad is preparing to complete a sponsored walk in his memory to give back to the hospice which cared for him in the last days of his life.

Bobby was born with a rare condition which caused health complications. He was cared for at Zoe's Place Hospice on Teesside. Credit: NCJ Media

Bobby's aunty, Sam Johnson, said: "Bobby was born in 2017 with a condition called Goldenhar Syndrome which meant he only had one eye and also suffered from a lot of health problems.

"He was fitted with a tracheostomy tube and spent most of his time in the RVI up in Newcastle. We were all told he'd never eat or or walk but he always defied the odds!"He was a hilarious little boy and we always used to have a good laugh together."Bobby was cared for at Zoe's Place, in Middlesbrough, a hospice which looks after children with life-limiting illnesses and also provides support to their families. Bobby was taken into Zoe's Place for care on 3 November.

He passed away just 48-hours later.

Michael Johnson, Bobby's dad, is taking part in an 11-hour sponsored walk to raise money for the 'amazing' hospice which helped Bobby and his family.

Michael's sister Sam paid tribute to her little nephew, and explained Michael's inspiration for taking on the charity challenge.

Sam said: "Zoe's Place have been an amazing support to the family in such a difficult time so Michael wants to give something back to them by doing the walk for them and in memory of Bobby."

As well as being there for him in the last days of his young life, Bobby also received regular respite care from Zoe's Place to help with his condition.

Bobby's dad Michael and Sam's fiancé Lee Palmer are part of the team which will walk the 35 mile route from Stockton town centre to Whitby, raising funds for the hospice along the way.Explaining the idea behind the walk on the Just Giving page, Michael said: "Zoe’s place were absolutely amazing with the service that they provided and they provided a lot of support to me and Bobby’s mother. Zoe’s place is a wonderful place and definitely deserves to receive as much funding as possible."