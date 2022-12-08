A 'geek retreat' is being planned for Hartlepool as proposals to convert an old beauty salon have been approved.

If work goes ahead, the retreat would see a former beauty salon be transformed into a cafe and shop specialising in 'geek culture'.

Plans include selling merchandise including figures, posters, clothing, comics, and trading cards.

The venue would also sell food and drink.

Hartlepool Borough Council's planning department approved the proposals, which would bring the vacant property at 105 York Road back into use.

The application was lodged by representatives of Ghost Husky Ltd.

The approval said: "Given that the proposal would allow for the occupation of a vacant commercial unit in the town centre, the Council's Planning Policy section have confirmed that the principle of the development is acceptable.

The York Road premises was most recently operated as a beauty salon called Nuzuri, and before that a tattoo studio.

