A reward of up to £10,000 is on offer for information which could lead police to Alexander Carr, following the murder of a woman in Sunderland.

Crimestoppers is offering the reward for any information - which can be given anonymously - which could lead them to Mr Carr.

Officers are searching for the 32-year-old to speak to him in connection with the murder of a woman on Saturday 3 December.

Shortly before 12.30pm officers were called to an address on Brady Street where a woman in her 40s was found dead.

Police are treating the woman’s death as murder and a full investigation has been launched.

Officers have identified Carr – who has links to Newcastle city centre, Jesmond and Sunderland – as a key individual who they urgently want to speak to in connection with their enquiries.

Police believe Carr knows he is wanted and he is thought to be actively evading arrest.

Fleur Brown, North East Regional Manager for the charity Crimestoppers, said:

“It is crucial that Alexander Carr is located as soon as possible as he is a key person that police need to speak to in connection with this murder. This is why our charity is offering a reward and appealing for anonymous information.

“If you know where Alexander Carr is, or where he may be staying, I urge you not to approach him but to speak to us – and you may be eligible for a £10,000 reward.“When you contact Crimestoppers, we never ask your name. We don’t want to know who you are, just what you know. We never judge.

"When you hang up the phone or click `send’ on our online form, that’s it. It’s a safe way for you to make a difference and help protect the community and people you care about from harm.

“Pass on information completely anonymously by calling our UK Contact Centre which is open 24/7 on freephone number 0800 555 111 or you can use our simple and secure anonymous online form."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...