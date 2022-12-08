Play Brightcove video

A 20-year-old singer-songwriter with a rare brain tumour will travel to California for treatment after telling how her diagnosis "came crashing out of nowhere".

Faye Fantarrow, from Sunderland, was recording music at the Caribbean home of Eurythmics singer Dave Stuart just weeks before being diagnosed with an aggressive glioma brain tumour.

Ms Fantarrow, who is signed to the 80s icon's record label, told ITV Tyne Tees: "I was literally in paradise. As cliche as it sounds, I was swimming with turtles, recording with Dave, watching his archives of Beyonce and Shakira.

"Then all of a sudden it just came crashing out of nowhere. It was going so well - too well for somebody somewhere - so they were like ' let's just throw in the curve ball of this'.

"It was monumental change from what I was feeling beforehand, but I'm nothing but positive now."

Eurythmics star Dave Stuart has supported Ms Fantarrow in her journey to become a singer-songwriter. Credit: Faye Fantarrow/ITV Tyne Tees

There is currently no treatment for Faye's tumour available in the UK and she has now been accepted onto a clinical trial in the US.

It is thought the tumour could be a rare side effect of radiotherapy she had for leukemia when she was younger.

She is now fundraising for the treatment and has raised almost £200,000 of the £450,000 required for the trial.

Both of the Eurythmics duo have personally donated to the appeal.

Dave Stuart told ITV Tyne Tees in November: "It's very rare that we come across somebody as talented as Faye, and Annie said the same thing. She has a very unique and special gift."

Faye said it was the star's idea for her to travel abroad for the treatment and when it became clear he could not personally finance it himself, he suggested setting up the fundraiser.

Faye added: "When I was willing to give up on myself, other people weren't."

The 20-year-old said: "It's just been overwhelming. The drive that people have to want to help is awe-inspiring and it's really, really lovely to see."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...