County Durham residents woke up to a blanket of snow as freezing temperatures continue to blight the region.

Several yellow weather warnings for snow and ice have been issued by the Met Office in parts of the UK over the coming days.

Here is a round up of photos from earlier today:

A woman walks her dog through overnight snow near the Terris Novalis sculpture in Consett, County Durham. Credit: Owen Humphreys/PA

A winters day in Consett, County Durham. Credit: PA/Owen Humphreys

Elaine Armstrong clears snow from her garden in Burnopfield, County Durham. Credit: PA

A van that lost control in the snow in Castleside, Durham. Credit: PA/Owen Humphreys

Overnight snow in Consett, County Durham. Credit: PA/Owen Humphreys

