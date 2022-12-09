Crack cocaine was found hidden inside the packaging of a chocolate Kinder Egg in a police raid.

Officers searched a property in Newcastle and found the Class A substance concealed in the treat, which is known for containing a toy surprise inside.

Northumbria Police's serious and organised crime team also uncovered a total of £5,260 and a burner phone at the house.

A 22-year-old man was arrested shortly after 8am on Wednesday 7 December.

Connor Briggs appeared at Newcastle Magistrates' Court on Thursday 8 December, where he pleaded guilty to possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply, and possession of criminal property.

Officers also discovered over £5,000 in the property. Credit: Northumbria Police

Briggs, of Mill Farm Close, also admitted a further count of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply, and possession of criminal property in relation to offences which occurred on 18 May 2022.

He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court on 5 January 2023.

Speaking after Briggs' appearance in court, Detective Sergeant Chris Johnson of Northumbria Police said: "This is a good result thanks to the efforts of our officers who work tirelessly to stop those involved in this type of criminality.

"Anybody looking to make money from selling harmful, addictive illicit substances can expect to be pursued by our teams, have their operations dismantled and their drugs seized.

“We hope that this latest seizure helps to reassure our communities that tackling organised crime, as part of Operation Sentinel, is one of our top priorities."

