Two people have been left needing hospital treatment after a two-car collision during morning rush hour.

It happened on the A66 near Teesside Retail Park on Friday 9 December.

Cleveland Police say the collision involved a silver Vauxhall Movano and a white Fiat 500.

In a statement, the force added that the 35-year-old man driving the Movano suffered a fracture to his hand, while the 44-year-old woman driving the Fiat 500 suffered a facial injury.

Both were taken to the University Hospital of North Tees for treatment.

Witnesses are asked to contact Cleveland Police.

