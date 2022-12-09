Planning permission for the major redevelopment of the Grade II listed Redcar Central Station has been granted.

The project - which is set to start in spring 2023 - was approved by Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council on Thursday 8 December.

It has been given £5.95 million from the Redcar Growth Zone and Investment Fund, by the Tees Valley Combined Authority, to deliver conservation works to the historic railway building, making it fully accessible to all and to carry out improvements to the public areas outside.

Councillor Chris Gallacher, Cabinet Member for Economic Growth at Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council, said: “The refurbishment of this historic building will benefit the town and wider borough by creating jobs for local people as well as creating a vibrant gateway to the town for visitors."

The conservation work will transform the building into a leisure and retail hub, as well as a key transport link with rail facilities including ticket machines, travel information, and covered waiting areas.

The building will be powered by electricity only and will use renewable energy systems. Solar panels will be positioned out of sight with the aim of preserving the traditional Victorian style of the building.

It is estimated that the station will open in early 2025.

Ben Houchen, Tees Valley Mayor, said: “This transformation will play a huge part in boosting visitor numbers, getting people spending in our brilliant local businesses and, ultimately, putting more money into Redcar Town Centre.”