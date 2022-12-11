Jordan Pickford and Kieran Trippier have been praised for politely ushering away camera operators filming Harry Kane after the England captain's penalty miss.

Kane drew England level from the spot early in the second half before Olivier Giroud's header put France ahead again.

When the striker was called on in the 84th minute to make it 2-2, he made a rare blunder and blasted his penalty over the bar.

After the final whistle blew, Washington-born Jordan Pickford and Newcastle United right-back Kieran Trippier headed directly to Kane as he crouched with his head in his hands.

Trippier and Pickford went directly to Kane to offer their support. Credit: PA

When camera operators joined to document the touching scene, they were told by Pickford and Trippier to keep their distance.

"A bit of respect please," said Pickford as he blocked the cameras and ushered them away. Trippier called out "hey" before going over to do the same.

Meanwhile Sunderland-born Jordan Henderson was emphatic in his defence of his captain.

"We know how many penalties Harry has scored, how many goals he has contributed for us to get us here," he said in a post-match interview.

"He scored the first one. "He will be stronger for it in the long run, I'm sure. He's a world-class striker, our captain, and we wouldn't be here without him."

