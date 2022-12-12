Play Brightcove video

Report by Kris Jepson.

The North East and North Yorkshire saw sub-zero temperatures in every location on Sunday night into Monday morning, with the lowest temperature of -8C recorded in Fylingdales. Redesdale Camp in Northumberland recorded -7.3C and Bainbridge in North Yorkshire -7.1C.

The recent cold snap has seen snow, ice and frost cover towns and villages across the region, raising concerns about those people who cannot afford to heat their own homes.

In Robin Hood's Bay, the local postmaster, Trevor Parker, had to help some of his more vulnerable customers.

He told ITV News Tyne Tees that one woman he knows had a fall on the ice, whilst others dare not leave their homes.

He said: "It has been bitterly cold over the last few days. There’s been a hard frost.

"We did get a bit of snow, which lasted a day or two. A lot of our elderly customers weren’t able to access the shop, couldn’t leave the house, so we’ve just been doing home deliveries."

Feeling the cold and collecting logs from the post office, Jamie and Wendy Weekes said keeping warm has been essential.

Jamie and Wendy Weekes were collecting logs from the post office. Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

Jamie Weekes said: "We need the wood because it’s freezing."

Wendy Weekes added: "When I drove home from work at about 5 o’clock it was already -2 and we’ve come to get some wood for our log burner and that’s our only heating.

"There’s a lot of ice this time. The main roads are fine, but on the little side roads like ours, there’s still a sheet of ice."

The local village hall hosted a warm hub on Monday morning for those who are struggling with their energy bills, not only providing warmth and some hot drinks and food, but also a place to socialise and do work too.

Holidaymakers, Jill and Tim Tomlinson from Derbyshire, said they had made the most of the snowy hills. Walking their four dogs, they told ITV News it added "something different" to their holiday.

Jill Tomlinson said: "It is lovely to come away and it be like this. I think we expect it more from where we come from down Derbyshire to get the snow, but we didn’t think we’d get it round here."

Laughing, Tim Tomlinson, added: "It has been cold and I’m just glad I’m using somebody else’s heating."