Newcastle United face festive fixture change due to ambulance strike

Newcastle United face a fixture change due to planned industrial action by ambulance staff.

The Magpies' fourth round tie with Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup was due to take place on Wednesday 21 December - the same day as members of the North East Ambulance Service join more than 10,000 staff nationally in striking over pay and patient safety.

However, the match has now been brought forward to Tuesday 20 December to ensure it can be given full medical cover.

A statement on the Newcastle United website said: "Local authority have informed the club that even if private ambulance service provision was secured for the fixture, medical and safety protocols - including the major incident plan and the spectator safety medical plan - would need to be reviewed and redrafted with any new medical provider and presented to the Safety Advisory Group for approval.

"This process would be unlikely to be completed satisfactorily within the timeframe available."

The club says information on refunds for those who cannot attend the newly arranged date will be made available in due course.

It will kick off at the same time of 7.45pm

The match will be the first time Newcastle United will take to the pitch at St James' Park since England were knocked out of the World Cup by France.

The Magpies' 'Three Lions' - Kieran Trippier, Nick Pope and Callum Wilson - could all be in contention to start, along with others including Fabian Schär and Bruno Guimarães who are also returning from international duty.

