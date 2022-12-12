A teenage kayaker was taken to hospital after becoming trapped on icy rocks after tipping into a river.

A group of Sea Cadets from across the North East had been kayaking the River North Tyne on Saturday.

A 14-year-old cadet tipped out of their kayak and their leg became trapped between the rocks near Acomb, Northumberland.

Teams from Northumberland National Park Rescue Service and North of Tyne Mountain Rescue Team were called to assist, along with North East Ambulance Service.

The sea cadet group had managed to extricate the teenager to a rock - known as Rescue Rock - before assistance arrived.

Teams from Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Service and North of Tyne Mountain Rescue Service were called to the scene. Credit: Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue

A mountain rescue spokesperson said the evacuation required "extreme caution" due to ice on the rocks.

A volunteer from North of Tyne Mountain Rescue Team said: "The casualty was located on icy rocks next to the river, so great care was taken to reach solid ground.

"A wheel was then attached to the stretcher to help get up the steep bank, to the more straightforward path back to the ambulance for their onward journey to hospital.

"We wish the casualty a speedy recovery and hope that they’re back out enjoying adventures again soon."

