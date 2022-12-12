A woman was left with a broken chest-bone after a three-vehicle crash in Redcar.

It happened on Redcar Lane at around 11:06am on Thursday 8 December, and involved a silver Vauxhall Corsa, a blue Land Rover Discovery and a blue Skoda Fabia.

A 35-year-old woman, who was driving the Skoda Fabia, suffered a fractured sternum and was taken to James Cook University Hospital for treatment.

Officers from Cleveland Police are working to establish the cause of the crash and an appeal has been made for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone who saw the collision or the driving of the vehicles involved is urged to get in touch with Cleveland Police on 101, quoting incident number 221012.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...