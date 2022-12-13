Beautiful photos show the Angel of the North dusted with snow

Photographers have captured the region as it was turned into a winter wonderland during the current cold snap.

Stunning photographs were taken of the Angel of the North, in Gateshead, and Marine Park, South Shields with a dusting with snow.

Credit: PA Images

Cold weather hit the region at the end of last week and has continued throughout this week, with overnight temperatures of well below zero.

Last night, a temperature of -7C was recorded in Gateshead by the Met Office.

Towns and villages have been hit by ice and snow as the sub-zero temperatures continue to bite.

Credit: PA Images

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place across the North East until Friday.

People should expect more below-freezing temperatures and injuries from slips and falls on icy paths, according to the Met Office.

Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train.

Credit: PA Images

Braemer, in Aberdeenshire, was the coldest place in the UK on Tuesday night, recording a low of minus 17.3C, breaking Monday’s record of minus 15.7C.

The next coldest temperature on Tuesday night was also recorded in Aberdeenshire, at minus 14.9C in Balmoral.

