A mother has denied murdering her three-year-old son as well as a charge of child cruelty.

Christina Robinson, of Bracken Court, Ushaw Moor, is accused of killing her son Dwelaniyah Robinson in November 2022.

The 28-year-old appeared at Newcastle Crown Court via video link and pleaded not guilty to both charges of murder and the ill treatment, neglect and abandonment of a child.

She has been remanded in custody and is due to stand trial next year.

Police were called to a property in Bracken Court, Ushaw Moor, on Saturday 5 November 2022.

Dwelaniyah was taken to North Durham University Hospital in a critical condition, but died shortly after he arrived.

The child cruelty charge relates to the period between September 30 and the youngster’s death, and his mother is accused of assaulting, ill-treating, neglecting or exposing him “in a manner likely to cause Dwelaniyah Robinson unnecessary suffering or injury to health”.

Judge Paul Sloan KC adjourned her trial, which is expected to last three weeks, to 3 October next year.

